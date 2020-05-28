Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

This letter is to thank the most generous gentleman that paid for the lunch for the five Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary ladies at Ramsay’s Restaurant on Memorial Day. We had attended the Memorial Day Ceremonies in honor and remembrance of all our deceased Veterans that was held downtown at DeLeon Plaza.

We were pleasantly surprised when our waitress told us our meal had been paid by a kind gentleman. We sincerely appreciate his kindness and blessings to us. May God bless him for being a “special angel.”

Lupita Martinez, CWV Auxiliary president and members, Victoria

