Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is to thank the most generous gentleman that paid for the lunch for the five Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary ladies at Ramsay’s Restaurant on Memorial Day. We had attended the Memorial Day Ceremonies in honor and remembrance of all our deceased Veterans that was held downtown at DeLeon Plaza.
We were pleasantly surprised when our waitress told us our meal had been paid by a kind gentleman. We sincerely appreciate his kindness and blessings to us. May God bless him for being a “special angel.”
Lupita Martinez, CWV Auxiliary president and members, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.