Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to encourage the citizens of Victoria County vote for Dale Fowler in the upcoming runoff election for Victoria County sheriff.
I come from a law enforcement family and know that it takes to be a successful lawman. Dale Fowler has what it takes. He has served in our Sheriff's Office for many years as a well-respected reserve deputy doing the same jobs that our regular deputies do but without pay. He even serves on the sheriff's extremely dangerous SWAT Team.
We need a proven leader to run our ever-growing Sheriff's Office. Dale Fowler over the the last 20 years has proven that he is that leader while heading the Victoria Economic Development Corp. Under his leadership, he has helped create hundreds of jobs in our area and was instrumental in bringing Caterpillar to Victoria.
Please join me in electing Dale Fowler as our next sheriff. You will be pleased with the job he will do.
Brittney Zimmer, Victoria
