Editor, the Advocate:
The Victoria ISD Board of Trustees and the people of Victoria County now have the opportunity to elect a man that will place the children of Victoria’s education first. Dale Zuck is a man of integrity. Dale will have some new and great ideas in improving the education system. Ask yourself, are you satisfied with the public education system now? You can make it better with Dale Zuck. Election day is Saturday May 1, 2021.
Freeman Lott, Goliad
