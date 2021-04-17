Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing this letter to endorse my support for Mr. Dale Zuck a candidate for School Board Trustee District 4.
Mr. Zuck’s parent’s were an administrator and teacher in VISD for many years. They were loved and well known for giving their all to their work, students and faculty. They left Dale a legacy of a high work ethic, knowledge and capability that stands alone and speaks for itself.
Dale is the candidate for school board in Victoria’s time of need. He will the best choice for our students, teachers and taxpayers.
Katherine Harrod, Victoria
