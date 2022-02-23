Editor, the Advocate:
Exactly three weeks ago, my dad stumbled and fell after crossing Airline Road near Don Jose’s restaurant. I would like to thank the two ladies that helped him and got him safely home. I do not have any information on them other than they were mother and daughter.
From the bottom of my heart, I would like to say thank you so very much. He suffered a broken elbow but is thankfully on the mend. On behalf of the family of Julian Flores Jr., may God bless you.
Olga Flores, Victoria
