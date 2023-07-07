Editor, the Advocate:
July 10, 2023. This marks 12 years since the deaths of Judy and David Sullivan. They were killed when they were hit from behind near Nursery. That day, we lost our best friend — our Mom. They left behind family, friends and a community who cherished them dearly. They were both educators and helped many people.
Our mom had a keen sense of who needed help in the community (Yorktown). She bought tires for parents who had a daughter with a medical condition. She bought school supplies, clothes, coats, bikes — the list goes on and on. She was the best daughter, mother and grandmother a family could ever wish for. David joined our family when our children were young. They were lucky enough to have him as a bonus grandfather. He was also very active in helping their community. We loved David very much.
Logan Thomas Curtis was indicted by a grand jury and charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide. Approximately two years later, ADA Garza dropped the charges against Logan. We fought as hard as we could for justice for Mom and David. It was exhausting, terrifying and heartbreaking.
Upon ADA Garza’s decision, Texas state troopers agreed to meet with our family and the DA’s office to substantiate the evidence contained in the crash report/video. Garza declined to meet. We were also not allowed to have a mediator from the state in our last meeting with Garza. We pray that we made Mom and David proud in our efforts.
We would like to thank state Trooper James Vinson. He was our first contact upon the notification and we will forever be grateful to him. He continues to offer his support if we need him. We usually speak twice a year. I call him around Christmas time and on the anniversary of our overwhelming loss. We will never forget him or his kindness, compassion and professionalism. The Texas state troopers really stood behind us and supported us.
Heaven became brighter when Mom and David entered the gates. We love and miss them every single day. We find some solace knowing that their work for the Lord was finished and they are now receiving their just rewards and peace.
The family is still hoping to hear from Logan Curtis to help gain some closure.
Your girls,
Tara Williams
and Tami Hartman, Houston