Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing to express my support for David Hagan in the upcoming county tax assessor/collector election. Mr. Hagan has served this community for over 20 years as both a supervisor for Hospice of South Texas and as recruiting agent for nurses in the Golden Crescent.
Mr. Hagan has the highest professional ethics and dedication to public service. He has devoted his life to serving the community both as Mayor Pro-Tem as well a city councilmen. He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration as well as master’s degree.
Mr. Hagan’s personal and professional life has been dedicated to serving the citizens of the Golden Crescent. He has worked tirelessly to further hospice services in the Golden Crescent before moving into recruiting the most qualified nurses into our nursing facilities.
Mr. Hagan has been married 25 years and is currently guiding his children through higher education into community service.
Mr. Hagan’s election as tax assessor/collector will bring a very high ethical and moral commitment to the position. He works hard for the citizens of the Golden Crescent and will bring honor and morality to this position. I ask all citizens to vote for Mr. Hagan in his bid for tax assessor/collector. His dedication to excellence will bring the highest standards to office.
Sincerely,
Betty Kashouty, Victoria
