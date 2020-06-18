Editor, the Advocate:
A question for tax assessor candidate David Hagan:
In that you were recently voted out of office on the Victoria City Council for unethical behavior and violating the Texas Open Meetings Law, and you have no experience in the tax assessor office, why should voters trust you now to replace the incumbent who has endorsed your opponent, Ashley Hernandez, who has years of experience in the tax assessor office?
Rick Collie, Victoria
