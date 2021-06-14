Editor, the Advocate:
With the recent increased interest in UFO’s, I recently let my mind wander. In my daydream, I was walking down a country lane when I had a close encounter of the third kind with a true alien (an undocumented, extraterrestrial tourist). It (we have to be careful how we now use pronouns) communicated to me, “Take me to your leader.” That request confused me because I have no earthly idea who is America’s CEO. A guy named Biden was elected president last fall claiming to be a political moderate who would bring the country together. He wasn’t and he hasn’t. For all practical purposes, Bernie Sanders’ ideas won the 2020 election but his ideas weren’t on the ballot.
Americans are being told that we are a systemically racist country. I am old enough to remember when America was exactly that. My elementary grades 1-3 were spent in 1948-51 in rural Maryland and grades 4-6 in 1951-54 in northern Virginia. I and most of our population have evolved considerably since that time but our evolutionary journey is not complete.
I have but one comment on the Critical Race Theory. Would Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. have approved of it? I think not.
Carleton K. Thompson, Jr., Victoria
