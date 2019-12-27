Editor, the Advocate:
Let’s not exaggerate. The cost versus value of Bootfest has been argued ever since its very rocky beginning when some people thought the whole “boot” thing was a mistake made by an out of town PR firm.
It has received poor/marginal financial and social reviews every year with complaints of not enough diversity in programming, too small a space, uninteresting vendors, just a way to sell beer, too costly, on and on. But it has finally reached “annual festival” status and there can be a lot of PR benefits to a festival like this.
Smaller cities in the area have this sort of event year after year. Maybe now is a good time for a citizen’s committee to study the pros and cons. What is the population we are targeting? Would a different target or theme work better? Are people coming from other cities? Is there a boost in sales tax revenues in the rest of the city that weekend? Are the right people involved in planning?
I would rather see my tax money going towards a free public event that draws in people looking for a fun family event (as opposed to just drinking beer all day).
Decisions about Bootfest shouldn’t be decided in newspaper polls or just on a strictly financial basis. It is worth taking time to fully research this because it takes years to build recognition for such an event and we would be throwing that away.
Maybe, it’s a matter of city government, vendors and consumers looking to see if the community has any insight into ways to raise both attendance and revenues.
Pat Tally, Victoria
