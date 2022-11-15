Editor, the Advocate:
I read with total disbelief that the deepening and widening project for the Matagorda Bay Ship Channel had been delayed at least a year due to a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers by a few environmental groups and specifically one citizen of Calhoun County.
I feel sure their ultimate goal is to stop the project all together through delays they hope will eventually dry up the funding for the project.
This project has taken decades to develop and has been approved by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and endorsed by the Audubon Society. Our local Port Authority has gone above and beyond that which is required by regulation to ensure the quality of this project.
I would like to offer some food for thought for these environmental groups and the one specific citizen of Calhoun County.
The MSC entrance has been designated the second most dangerous ship channel entrance in the United States by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers. When you have a dangerous entrance channel such as ours, it has an adverse effect on ship handling for miles up the channel making ships extremely difficult to handle and a danger to other traffic utilizing the channel. The difficulty is caused by extreme flood, ebb and cross currents leading to a very narrow channel. The ship channel is the narrowest channel of its length in the United States. Having extreme currents leading to a narrow channel is a seaman’s nightmare.
Prior to my retirement 10 years ago, we were witnessing currents so strong they were pulling channel buoys halfway underwater. Today the currents are pulling these huge buoys completely underwater. This is just incomprehensible. Due to the increase in currents many safety restrictions have been placed on ocean going traffic.
The bottom line is the deepening and widening project is a safety issue and needs to be dealt with today not tomorrow. Should have been done 30 years ago.
I would like to say to those of you who are trying to stop this project, should you succeed in stopping this project, you will ensure that we still have the second most dangerous entrance channel in the United States. Ships will continue to transit this very dangerous channel. One incident in the channel during a strong flood current could destroy the integrity of Matagorda Bay for years if not decades. Is this what you want? Use some common sense and drop the lawsuit in name of safety.
Capt. Larry W. Robinson, Point Comfort