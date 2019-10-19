Editor, the Advocate:
Since his election, I have been generally supportive of President Trump’s legislative agenda, but his demeanor distresses me. He has the tact of a wounded Cape buffalo.
Also, the dog and pony show in D.C. has exhausted me. President Trump has acted and talked stupidly but that does not constitute high crimes and misdemeanors. If he doesn’t shut up, he may well talk himself out of a job.
Our present “ship of state” is being captained by a man who seems to be sailing in circles. This is in contrast to all of the declared Democratic candidates each of which would surely run our “ship” aground in short order.
I would favor a Republican ticket with Nikki Haley for president and any of the following list as VP: Jeb Bush, Ted Cruz, John Kasich or Marco Rubio.
The old Chinese curse, “May you live in interesting times,” may come to pass upon us with the 2020 election.
Carleton Thompson, Victoria
