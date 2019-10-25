Editor, the Advocate:
In reality the coup started before the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party paid for a fake “dossier” provided by Christopher Steele, a British secret agent. The dossier was presented to a FISA court, claiming Trump-Russia ties, to derail the election of Donald Trump.
After the election, Democrats continued efforts to deter and impeach a duly-elected president.
First it was that Trump “colluded” with the Russians to win the election. Top officials in the FBI and Justice Department, as well as Cabinet members participated in this endeavor (Page, Strzok, Brennan, Clapper, and Comey). Robert Mueller was selected to investigate the supposed collusion. Then it was obstruction, and after two years and spending about $25 million, Mueller found no collusion or obstruction that was indictable.
Now disappointed, Democrats in the House want their own investigations. Congressman Al Green of Texas first called for impeachment four months into Trump’s presidency May 2017. Green has filed for impeachment four times. Green said we have to impeach him or he will win in 2020. Maxine Waters has called for Trump’s impeachment regularly.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now started an impeachment inquiry but a closed inquiry with no Republicans present. The power to impeach in the Constitution is given to the House of Representatives, not a particular party but the House as a whole. Then a trial is held in the Senate. In this closed inquiry there is no due process, the right of Republicans to call witnesses, cross examine, etc. Pelosi doesn’t want a House vote because some of the new Democrats in congress were elected in districts Trump won in 2016. It is also possible she doesn’t have enough votes.
In short, Democrats haven’t done anything for the last three years except try to deter and impeach a duly elected president, which is not what they were elected to do. Trump has jump started the economy, reduced unemployment, and is building a border wall to limit illegal immigration.
In reference to Mark Walters letter published Oct. 16, on what is dividing the country, his rant is a prime example of why there is division. Hillary Clinton referred to Trump supporters as deplorables, Walters refers to us as sycophants.
I don’t care how Trump combs his hair or how he communicates. I care about what he is doing positive for America.
John Price, Victoria
