Editor, the Advocate:
It is hard to believe but the Democratic Party is intent on destroying America. This is not the Democratic Party when I grew up in the 1940’s and 50’s. They have been hijacked by the radical left.
First, they shut down the Keystone pipeline, eliminating 11,000 jobs initially. Possibly several times that amount when you consider all the people that supply materials needed to support this project. America was energy independent for the first time in years, but now we will depend on countries that don’t like us, and they will prosper. The pipeline was shutdown supposedly to move toward the “green new deal.”
Our southern border was closer to being secure for the first time, but wall construction has ceased, losing more jobs and making us less secure as a nation, and easier for the drug cartels to function. Payment for the contracts to build the wall will still have to be honored.
America takes in about 1 million people a year through legal immigration. This open border allows people, some who tested positive, and others who were not tested, to be dispersed throughout the United States. They have jumped in line in front of people waiting to enter America the legal way. These illegal immigrants should be dumped in Washington, D.C., and not in our states. Taxpayers will have to foot the cost of schooling, medical care, food stamps, etc. You don’t have a nation if you don’t have a secure border.
The United States Debt Clock is ticking, currently at $ 28 trillion. If you want to pay off a $1 trillion debt by paying $1 million a day, how long would it take? Would you guess 2,800 years? Yes, that long. The Democratic house passed an almost $2 trillion supposedly COVID-19 relief bill. Only about 9% of the bill will actually go to COVID-19, 91 % will go to Democrat wasteful projects. We are already drowning in debt that we cannot pay back. Now they want a $3 trillion infrastructure bill, again not much infrastructure, more green new deal, etc. I think they want to bankrupt the country causing a depression, making it necessary for you to take a handout which will give them control. It is evident they want total control, just look at the HR-1 bill that just passed the house.
John Price, Victoria
