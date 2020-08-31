Editor, the Advocate:
The 2020 election is the most important one in our nation’s history. At stake is whether our nation will continue to support capitalism or embrace socialism. I believe the Democratic Party has been taken over by radical socialists, Americans should realize the election of Joe Bidden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, will accelerate the socialists movement.
Radical socialists are the main cause of chaos and national division currently being observed in our nation. Their nefarious actions have one goal which is to divide our nation and to defeat President Trump.
In addition, Biden may be unable to complete a four-year term of office due to his age, past medical issues and the possibility of age related declining mental conditions. This would indicate the selection of a vice president would have been of extreme importance.
The question is, did Biden select his V. P. based on political pressure while ignoring other candidates with outstanding qualifications in economics, foreign affairs and other vital leadership abilities? Most Americans would agree that an American President’s job is one of the most difficult in the world.
This election trigger’s a dilemma for Democrat supporters who almost always vote for the Democrat Party. The question is how will many Democrats vote who don’t want radical socialists to run our nation? Will such Democrats put aside their personal animosity for President Trump and vote Republican to stop the radical socialist movement? Democrats should also consider if radical socialists take over our nation, their party will lose its identity and become known as the Socialist Party. Democrats should be reminded that many parents, grandparents, relatives and other acquaintances fought and many died in two World Wars. They prevented dictators, radical socialists and communist warring nations from achieving their great quest for power and dominate control over people.
The above discussion defines the dilemma for Democrat voters. Will they vote for Joe Biden which will mean radical socialists will take over our government? One must ask, who would want to live as pawns to a big socialist government controlling all aspects of our lives?
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.