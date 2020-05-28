Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Although the coronavirus has adversely affected American lives, there is another issue which may even be worse. This destructive force is the radical socialist controlled Democrat Party. They are determined to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election and will do anything, legal or illegal to accomplish their goal.

Following is a review of some reprehensible strategies the Democratic/Socialist Party will use to defeat Trump. They will blame Trump for mishandling the virus problem and recommending reopening the economy prior to the availability of a cure/vaccine. Some Democratic Governors/Mayors have used their political status in an abusive and nonessential manner to curb virus spread and are resisting reopening our economy. This is a political ploy to worsen the economy as much as possible before the election.

To gain political advantage, Nancy Pelosi and radical House of Representatives Democrats/Socialists have passed a three trillion dollars virus related bill called the “Hero Act.” This bill represents a Democrat wish list of many pet items not directly related to the virus issue and is not economically feasible or realistic. Nancy Pelosi knows the senate will not approve the bill so she will tell naive Americans that the Republicans don’t care about average Americans.

In addition, Nancy Pelosi recently established a new house oversight committee to investigate how the virus problem was handled by the Trump Administration. She did this even though oversight committees already exist in the House. She selected seven Democratic House members to serve on the committee who just happen to be the most radical socialist House members who hate Trump. She did allow five Republicans to join the committee if they so desire. It appears obvious that any report developed by this committee will contain the most bias, misleading and taken out of context information possible to be used against Trump.

It is obvious Democrats will politicize the virus problem in order to discredit Trump.

Allen J. Novosad, Edna

