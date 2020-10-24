Editor, the Advocate:
The Desk and Derrick Club of Victoria thanks FAB Industries, Ganem & Kelly Surveying, RT Ellis Pipeline Services, Clay & Domingue, C2 Pipeline Services, 3i International Inspecting, Kestrel, Reserve Equipment, Bob Herbert & Associates, Sunland Construction, Six C Pipeline, Interstate Batteries, Holliday Process Solutions, Solar Tint & Graphics, Bobwhite Energy Services, Ainsworth Trucking, Linx Supply, Artesia Well Service, Captain Stephen Maxwell, Shannon Trott, CSI Compressco, Dixie Pipe Sales, Drs. Martha and Noble Malik, Encompass Services, Excalibur Rentals, Hansa-Flex, Hardin Tubular Sales, Hunt Oilfield Supply, Nitro-Lift, Rawson, Suwannee Supply, Tarpon Oil Tools, Tejas Production Services, Theracare, US Safety, Victoria Smoke Shop, Wallick & Volk, Warrior Supply, Williamson & Williford Petroleum, Zoom Physical Therapy & Wellness, Advance Auto Parts, Alamo Concrete, Arnold Oil, Cavender’s, Chick-fil-A, CI Actuation, Cookies by Design, Crossroads Veterinary Clinic, DNOW, Double J Eatery, Fleet Pride, Gulf Bolt & Supply, High Brehm, JHC Insurance, Kennedy Wire Rope, Marcie Kucera, Melvin’s Menswear, Mumphord’s BBQ, Olive Garden, ReadyFlo, Roughneck Supply, Slick’s Oil Change, Star Nails, Texas Roadhouse, Victoria Fire & Safety , Yamato, McCarty Equipment, Balon, Goodman American Aberdeen Cattle, Bottom Line Services, John Miller, Liberty Energy Services, New Distributing, Louise Jurena and golfers for supporting our 32nd annual golf tournament.
Denise Becker, Victoria
