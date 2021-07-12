Editor, the Advocate:
I write today with hope for the future and gratitude for the resilience of our provider team at DeTar Healthcare System. The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each one of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause.
The arc of life is always present in a hospital, but its frailty has been very clear this past year. In 2020, more than 207,000 patients received needed medical care here: More than 1,100 babies took their first breaths and over 170,000 patients walked away in better shape than when they came in – with less pain following surgery, a heart beating in rhythm after a procedure or a smile of relief when their screening mammogram was clear.
With pride and relief we cheered as hundreds of patients left for home after beating COVID-19. But there were times of sadness too, as our caregivers helped patients transition at the end of life and comforted the loved ones who grieved their loss.
Helping people get well and live healthier is rewarding work, and we are grateful for the trust every patient places in us. We are putting our resources toward increased medical services, facilities and technologies that are important to our patients, including the development of a comprehensive cancer center, scheduled to open next year. Access to care was enhanced through the recruitment of 14 physicians, including primary care doctors, two general surgeons and a medical oncologist. And to make seeing a doctor easier, our physicians began offering telemedicine visits, so patients could get the care they needed without leaving home.
We value our relationship with our community and work diligently to be a good partner. In 2020, we paid more than $4.5 million in taxes that help support critical infrastructure such as first responders, schools and roads. Wages and benefits for our team generate buying power for local goods and services and help drive the local economy. And we deliver care for our most vulnerable residents, last year providing more than $100 million of charity and uncompensated care. In total, DeTar Healthcare System contributed $192 million to our community.
We care deeply about our community and remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver safe, quality healthcare services. Hope is on the horizon. Keep up the safe practices. And know that we are here when you need us.
Bernard Leger, CEO DeTar Health System, Victoria
