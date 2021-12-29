Editor, the Advocate:
As another year comes to an end, we want to say thank you to the people who keep healthcare moving forward in the South Texas Crossroads.
Thank you to our outstanding DeTar Healthcare System team members. They are the foundation of safe, quality healthcare; they continue going above and beyond in this pandemic’s second year. Adapting to patient surges and adjusting to ever-changing guidelines to deliver compassionate care to all those they touch. They are heroes. Every day.
Thank you to our medical staff. We are blessed to have a breadth of talented primary care and specialty physicians practicing locally. They work tirelessly to be available for their patients, and they are committed to serve our community. We are fortunate to work alongside you.
Emergency medical personnel, nursing homes and assisted living centers, hospice, home health and other local health care organizations play a critical role in the continuum of medical services. We say thank you for all that you do in caring for our citizens.
Most importantly, thank you to our patients for trusting in us. You are our focus, and you continue to motivate us. It is a privilege to help you get well and live healthier.
The DeTar Healthcare System Administrative Team:
Bernard Leger, CEO; Britney Scott, COO; Sohail Jalil, CFO; Petrina Lowery, CQO; Heidi Wolf, CNO; Maggie Barefield, ACNO, Victoria
