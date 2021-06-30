Editor, the Advocate:
Naive Americans should wake up and realize the socialist arm of the Democratic Party has taken control and is supported by the President. Following is my opinion of the nefarious schemes being used by radical socialists to change America into a socialist-type nation.
The Democratic/Socialist Party uses the "race card" to divide our nation. Race baiters, socialist politicians and their supporters promote racism including riots and demonstrations to keep race hatred at a fever pitch. Americans who disagree with their destructive methods are branded as racist or white supremist. They use race issues in our schools/colleges and teach that America is a racist nation.
The Democratic/Socialist voting rights bill known as the "For The People Act" was recently stopped by a Republican filibuster. As written, the bill would have destroyed our election system.
The bill would have nullified some individual state's voting laws. Our nation's election system would have been internally controlled by the federal government. The bill also included a provision to promote statehood of the District of Columbia, which would virtually guarantee the election of more Socialist senators and representatives to Congress. Many Americans have already lost confidence in our election system. The subject bill is wide open to fraud and would have produced chaos in future elections eventually spelling the end of our nation as a democratic republic.
President Biden and complicit Democratic/Socialist Senate and House members are responsible for the immigration crisis on our southern borders. Biden's executive orders stopping border wall construction and issuance of new executive actions on immigration policies reflect the Democratic/Socialist Party's concept of open borders.
These political actions virtually gave a "green light" invitation for immigrants to seek entrance into our nation. The chaotic immigrant tragedy on our borders is causing serious impact on health, safety, education, assimilation, devaluing legal immigration and rule of law. In my opinion, the Democratic/Socialist Party's concept of open borders is a political scheme to bring in as many immigrants, legal or illegal, to obtain new Democratic voters.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
