Editor, the Advocate:
On Aug. 28, I attended a budget meeting at the DeWitt County Commissioners Court for a hearing on the district budget.
I am a citizen of Goliad County, with no political experience. The hearing was very enlightening.
I learned that the district was cutting the budget of the district attorney by 60%. That's a lot of money. This was not disputed by the county judge. Cutting the budget of the D.A. seems to me to be a roundabout to defunding our law enforcement officers.
Without having the funding to prosecute offenders, whether guilty or innocent, puts a burden on our law enforcement, and makes their job harder by arresting the same criminals over again. This makes me think of L.A. or New York. Our law enforcement and those who prosecute need these funds to keep our towns and counties safe.
There was also talk about grand jury information that was shared outside of the grand jury. I served on a grand jury in Goliad County a few years back and it was stressed the importance of not sharing information outside of the grand jury. The last sheriff of Goliad was charged with doing that.
The whole meeting sounded very political to me. We need to fund our law enforcement, including our prosecutors.
John Atchisson, Refugio