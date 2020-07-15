Editor, the Advocate:
Interesting story in the July 11 Victoria Advocate “Victoria airport officials to explore new air service.”
There are difficult choices to be made. Boutique Air flies small turbo-prop airplanes to Houston and Dallas. That’s the up side. The down side is that they do not code share with any other airline. If you are going to Houston or Dallas, Boutique would be a fine choice. If your destination is farther away, you’ll have to claim your luggage in either IAH or DFW and check in with your next carrier and check your bags to your destination and have the pleasure of going through security again. I’m done with ever flying commercial again but even if I was a regular customer, that business of checking bags twice ain’t gonna happen. Free parking at Victoria is not worth the hassle in Houston or Dallas.
The other choice is SkyWest which says they’ll be flying 20 seat jets to Houston. Boy! That sounds great. But, do not forget that SkyWest was the carrier out of Victoria once before and couldn’t make money using 30 seat turbo-prop planes. I’d love to see how they think the business environment has changed and they believe they can make a go of if using 50 seat jets this time. They do code share with United, so you could check your bags here, clear security and go on to your destination. But, SkyWest has shown that they don’t mind pulling their service if the money isn’t there.
My concern with Boutique is not their small airplanes – if those are the seat numbers that make the company profitable, I’m all for them. Those are perfectly safe and comfortable airplanes. My concern with Boutique is the lack of code sharing. Most airline passengers out of Victoria don’t have Houston or Dallas as their final destination, I don’t believe.
My concern with SkyWest is that I don’t trust that they’ll stay for the full two year commitment. Their 50-seat jet complete with flight attendant is vastly more expensive to operate than the KingAir or Pilatus turbo-props. Their load factor would have to far exceed Boutique for SkyWest to make money. I don’t want to see Victoria left high and dry.
Like I said, it’s a difficult choice.
Carl Bankston, Victoria
