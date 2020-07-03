Editor, the Advocate:
I want to say “thank you so much” to the young family who paid for lunch for my husband and me at Ramsey’s restaurant last week. Such a gesture reminds me that there are really nice people that we don’t even know in this world of turmoil we are all experiencing right now.
It is so much easier to be nice than to be negative and ugly to people we don’t even know. God’s blessing on this young family.
Linda Ross, Victoria
