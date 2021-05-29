Editor, the Advocate:
On Sunday, May 23, I had a good Mexican food lunch at Don Jose’s. I sat down at the table and saw at another table a friend named Jesse. He smiled and I waved back. When he and his family left, he waved at me.
When I finished and attempted to pay my bill, I found out Jesse had already taken care of it. What a very pleasant surprise that was and I really want to thank Jesse for his thoughtfulness. It certainly made my day. May God bless you.
Larry Bruchmiller, Victoria
