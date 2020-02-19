Editor, the Advocate:
Sorry this “thank you” is so late, but in December, my husband and I took our fathers, ages 94 (World War II vet) and 82 (still very active in the workforce) out to a pleasant dinner with drinks and conversation at Las Palmas in Victoria. When we were ready to pay, our waiter informed us that a man who had been sitting at the bar had already picked up our entire bill and had even left the tip.
Wow! This made our evening even more special. We thank that sweet man for his kind and much appreciated gesture, and will definitely pay it forward. God bless you, sir!
Joanne Voges, Lolita
