On Friday, May 7th, my husband and I decided to have lunch at Cat Daddy's Fry Shack for the first time. It was a great experience as the food was fresh and delicious, the waitress was super, the cook was very friendly, and the atmosphere was comfortable. To our surprise when we were ready to pay our bill and leave, our waitress told us the couple that were sitting next to us had already paid our bill. Wow! We tipped our waitress and told her we would definitely pay it forward. So, to that kind and generous couple - a very sincere thank you and may God bless you for making our day.
Joanne and Bruce Voges, Lolita
