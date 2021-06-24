Editor, the Advocate:
I wish to take this opportunity to commend the Capitol Police for defending our Capitol on Jan. 6th. These police officers deserve the Congressional Gold Medal as well as the upmost respect from every person they protected inside the Capitol.
Shame on Congressman Michael Cloud, who voted no to awarding these medals to our brave officers. I sincerely regret having wasted my vote on you. Open your eyes and stop following the lies.
Diana Garcia, Victoria
Him and a bunch of other spiteful vindictive losers that continue to deny reality…Glen
