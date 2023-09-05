Editor, the Advocate:
I am disgusted on how the Industrial School District has handled the incident on the bus. There has been no justice for the victim, no accountability from the coaches, the school and the Board. They should all be ashamed of themselves. Those four boys should have not been allowed to play in the district games or graduated, and the coaches on the bus should have been fired!
As a parent, you are hoping your kids are safe and are in capable hands with school staff. But apparently not at Industrial! They should all be ashamed of themselves.
Vanessa Granato, Victoria