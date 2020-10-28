Editor, the Advocate:
There is an interesting, but troubling, disparity in motivation between Republican and Democratic voters. Republicans generally respond to principles and issues relating to the economy, morality, law and order, constitutional concerns, etc. Based on what we’ve seen over the last few years, most Democrats seem to respond to personalities, emotional goading such as the “hate Trump” campaign, freebies, and the “Green New Deal.” This seems like an insurmountable contrast in a country which was established as a republic.
Should the Democrats win, I wonder how a democratic voter, who works in the oil and gas industry, will respond when he loses his job. The Democratic leadership has made it very clear that they plan to suppress and cripple the industry through regulations and fines. That would result in hundreds of thousands of jobs lost. This, in addition to an industry currently undergoing production quotas. Furthermore, many unrelated businesses would be affected. So would local and state taxing entities, leading to more layoffs.
Several of our founders voiced their concern about the need for an informed and involved citizenry in order for freedom to flourish. It appears that their worst fears are being realized. When people vote on the basis of hate, or any other emotion, that is a clear indication that they are not aware of the issues that really matter in their lives. How sad.
Jerry Janak, Hallettsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.