Editor, the Advocate:
Many of us are alarmed by the drastic display of anarchy, lawlessness and corruption that the current Democratic Party is forcing upon our nation. In these times, we are looking to strong and effective leaders to stand firm and verbally contest these radicals, whose efforts are to destroy America. We need bold leaders who will do the “heavy-lifting” of debating the ridiculousness of what is being pushed by the far-left.
Fellow Americans, it is time for strength and boldness from our representative in Congress. A.J. Louderback is our answer in having a visible and effective leader to represent the needs and concerns of District 27 in Congress. He has the experience, integrity and determination we need to openly and proudly defend our Constitution and our conservative values.
He will deliver our message in his articulate and charismatic style, the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Jim Jordanm, of Ohio.
With the weakest and most incompetent U.S. president in American history, and extreme radicals dictating the Democratic agenda, we need the strong character and integrity of A.J. Louderback to boldly appear in front of the camera and speak on the floors of our U.S. Congress.
His direct and inspiring message in Congress will give hope and assurance to America and the world that the U.S.A. has the right leadership to stand strong for truth, justice for all and peace through strength in our world.
Please join me in supporting A.J. Louderback for U.S. Congress, District 27.
Lou Svetlik, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.