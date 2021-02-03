Editor, the Advocate:
Because I am a Trump supporter I have been called deplorable, a Nazi, a racist, a white supremacist and now a domestic terrorist and cult member by the democrat-left. What is ironic is along with my extended family, I have an African-American son-in-law, Hispanic son-in-law and two Hispanic daughters-in- law. So democrat-left, are they deplorables, Nazis, raciest, white-supremacist and domestic terrorist and cult members too because they are Trump supporters?
The left is like a pick pocket who tries to distract (name calling) the mark (all of us) while taking your wallet or purse (personal freedom). They are already trying the eliminate the First Amendment rights from conservative voices. Standby, the Second Amendment will be next. "Come-on-man," old Joe and the left would never resort to such devious action. Hide and watch folks.
My advice to all who care about your freedom, do not be afraid to voice your beliefs. They may try, but they cannot silence us.
Dean Harwell, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.