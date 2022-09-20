Editor, the Advocate:
According to the Victoria Advocate, Mayor Jeff Bauknight “might ask the council to freeze funding to the library next month.” I am appalled that the mayor and the city council would even consider that when the library is busy with schools reopening. Please don’t freeze funding.
I understand city governments must walk a fine line to keep voters on the left and the right satisfied, but in this you would be surrendering to the vocal minority that apparently won’t tolerate the ideas or books of its opponents. Reading “Mein Kampf” won’t make you a Nazi, reading “The Communist Manifesto” won’t make you a Communist, and reading “Heather has Two Mommies” won’t make you a homosexual. And no one is compelled to check out these books.
As a retired teacher, I don’t want politicians deciding what books people can read from the library. Who should decide? Who is better qualified than the librarian you have hired and favorably reviewed and funded over the years? What has changed?
Linda Reese Vaughn, Seadrift