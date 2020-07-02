Editor, the Advocate:
Imagine yourself driving your spouse to work with your child in the backseat and suddenly you see an animal running at your vehicle, it's too late to stop, you hit it, you feel the impact rattling you to your core. Your spouse pulls the animal off the roadway because you're in too much shock to move, but you call the sheriff's department. You tell them what happened and they hear the fear and shock in your voice, but you're terrified to see the damage to your vehicle. After you hang up, you inspect your car, upon first look, you think "oh it's not that bad", but after the events that follow, looking back on it makes it feel much worse.
But it isn't always just one person who sets off a chain of events that can spiral, what seems to the affected, endlessly. It started when a man failed to secure an animal, to an officer that didn't take notice, an accident report that is fabricated, and an entire department standing behind everything they've done as if it was the best.
It all started in September 2019, when a woman hit a goat that belonged to her neighbor, who stopped at the scene and said it was his in front of the officer that wouldn't do his job correctly. After a complaint about the officer 19 days later when you still had nothing to give your insurance company only to have a captain make you feel like you were wrong for a complaint. To speaking with the Sheriff and the Chief Deputy with photographs of the vehicle's damage, photographs of this man who owned the goat, with the goat in the vehicle when he stopped at the scene, to an accident report that said you drove a 4-Runner, to it stating no damage, and that your husband wasn't in the vehicle. But, how could they have possibly known that my son was in the car if my husband was seated directly in front of him? How could they stand by the decision that the officer claims there was no damage? How they possibly allow one man's deceit, make the whole department look bad, without wanting to fix the problem?
So, in conclusion, can one person's actions affect the many? Yes, absolutely, and it's still affecting me, the woman who hit the goat, today.
Amber Love, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.