Editor, the Advocate:
I am not only technology challenged, I am technology resistant, which brings me to the current year of elections.
Many folks believe you can walk in and request a pre-printed ballot, not so, they will tell you that the machine will give you a paper ballot. Not the same, just call the election administrator’s office and ask. You can thank the former elections administrator, the interim “bring back” judge who ordered the machines and your current Commissioners who allowed this to happen.
This past interim judge still believes in these election machines and does not think they can be corrupted, even though it can be proven.
What do you think? If you watched any of the chaos of the November 2020 election, you know it can and will happen again, perhaps, even in Lavaca County. These machines will not secure the integrity of your vote and now you are not given a choice of pre-printed paper ballots.
Thank this interim judge for these thousands of dollars spent by EMS, and merciless firing of the 29-year employee, who was doing the best she could on her shoe-string budget.
Ugly rumors are on the rampage about how the former interim judge was cheated out of the election by the Lavaca County Republican Party in 2020; false story.
Please read Marie Day’s letter in the Lavaca County papers last week. She is 100% correct.
I am the former Precinct 1 chair; I was in every meeting concerning these issues.
Mary Lee Berger, Former LCRP Precinct 1 Chairman, Hallettsville
