Editor, the Advocate:
My last letter listed the planks of Communism/Socialism envisioned by Karl Marx. A cursory glance there is the appearance of utopia, but let’s look at the track record of socialist systems. Three forms of socialism in prominence during WWII were Fascism, National Socialism (NAZI) and Communism. All systems control or own outright the means of production, capital, of the economy and thereby the people.
Fascism, Mussolini’s Italy, allowed ownership, but controlled production by excessive regulation. National Socialism, Hitler’s Germany, did the same, but also owned outright some major industries. Communism was total government control or ownership of everything.
Pure Socialism not only controls by regulation and some major industries, but also public utilities and transportation. Lenin is to have said all socialism leads to communism.
Recently we have heard of Democratic Socialism, as seen in Scandinavian countries. Let’s look at Denmark. The tax rate is from 47% to 50% of income, depending on the source. According to the IMF the household debt is 270% of disposable assets. The Danes do save more, but the government uses this to finance more social programs. The number of Danes going to free college is approximately the same as United States. Free health care? Not really, it’s paid for by taxes, that is everyone. A look at socialized health care systems reveals long wait times, virtual shutdown of hospitals for months due to lack of funds, hours long waits in waiting rooms.
Guaranteed wages, if you could slough and make as much as anyone else, would you?
Do you want this country to continue the march toward socialism, or will you accept your citizen responsibility to assume more personal responsibility and work toward less government?
Anthony Corte, Victoria
