Editor, the Advocate:
Exodus 20:3, “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” v.5 “Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them, for I, the Lord thy God, am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me” v.6 “and showing mercy unto thousands of them that love me and keep my commandments.”
God does not give suggestions from His word, but commands to be obeyed. God gives from the Bible, what not to worship: Exodus 20:3 said no other gods, Deuteronomy 17:3 the heavenly bodies, Deuteronomy 32:17 demons, Daniel 3:5-18 images, Acts 10:25-26 man, Romans 1:25 created beings, Colossians 2:8-23 gnosticism, legalism, mysticism, asceticism, all these are from will worship. We Americans have made many gods and we need to wake up and take God seriously.
Is the stage being set for the world to worship the antichrist. Revelation 13 says “verse 8” and all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, the antichrist and take his mark 666 from verse 18, “God’s people are not to bow down and worship the antichrist and the antichrist system, anti-Bible, anti-God, antichristian, anti-Holy Spirit. Take God seriously, look at Revelation 21: verses 7-8, “He that overcometh shall inherit all things, and I will be his God and he shall be my son. But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, fornicators, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone, which is the second death. Jesus said in John 4:23, “But the hour cometh, and now is, when true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father seeketh such to worship Him. The only safe place to be is in the salvation of Jesus Christ. Is Jesus, your Lord and Savior? Does God mean what He says?
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort,