Editor, the Advocate:
In May, 2022, President Biden ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of the one million Americans who died from COVID-19. Yet, Biden has failed to honor the 63 million children, who were killed by way of abortion in the U.S. since 1973. Query, does human life really matter to politicians?
John George, Victoria
