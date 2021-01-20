Editor, the Advocate:
I noticed in the pictures of the domino tournament in Hallettsville, that not one person was wearing a mask.
After hearing that some of my domino playing friends have come down with COVID-19 recently, I would think we could expect better from folks that are, mostly, in the high risk age group.
Nice job of showing the younger players that the people in charge don't care to take the minimum of precautions so people are safe at the tournament.
Robert Sobczak, Victoria
