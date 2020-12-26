Editor, the Advocate:
I wrote a letter earlier this year stating that Victoria does not do enough to beautify our city. By comparison, many smaller communities have been known to put us to shame and we look drab and ugly by comparison as if the officials in Victoria County just don’t care how little effort seems to be made to decorate for the holidays or to make our parks look nice.
When I wrote that, COVID wasn’t quite as widespread as it is now, and I admit that the county’s money is better spent dealing with that crisis for the time being.
Having said all of that I would just like to give credit where credit is due. Downtown Victoria has never looked better for the holiday season. It’s a great start. It actually looks like the city actually cares about the holiday season. I’ve taken my family to see the lights downtown more than once this month. As I said it’s a good start and with COVID being what it is, it was probably a good idea to not do much more than what has currently been done. I just wanted to say to powers that be in Victoria that they did a good job and I hope in the future that maybe we can see a bit more.
Eric Garcia, Victoria
