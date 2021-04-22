Editor, the Advocate:
I’m writing to enthusiastically support the continued service of Dr. Estella P. De Los Santos on our VISD Board of Trustees. The knowledge, skills and great credibility from the previous years of service to our district since 2004 makes her the perfect candidate.
Based on her years of experience in education, her leadership style portrays a relentless focus on students’ achievements. I can personally attest to the humble guidance I received from Dr. De Los Santos while pursuing my bachelor degree in 2010 from the University of Houston-Victoria campus. As one of my professors, Dr. De Los Santos inspired me with her humble encouragement when I began doubting myself. She assured me that even though I was 55 years old, education is attainable for everyone.
It’s because of her caring and persistent guidance that I am now an educator in the VISD, contributing to and advising our children in pursuing their educational goals and dreams.
Dr. De Los Santos lives a personal and professional life with respect, integrity and a moral purpose which benefits our community, families and students. Therefore, it would be an asset and an honor to have a model citizen such as Dr. Estella P. De Los Santos to continue serving on our VISD Board of Trustees.
Please vote for Dr. Estella P. De Los Santos. Early voting is at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center through April 27. Election Day voting is on May 1 at Precincts 4, 5, 6, 7, and 32 for V.I.S.D. District 2.
Brenda Stephenson, Victoria I.S.D. Teacher, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.