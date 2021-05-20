Editor, the Advocate:
It is an honor to have been re-elected as the Victoria Independent School District (VISD) School Board District 2 representative. Thank you to all the District 2 voters and those who live out of my district for your encouragement, support and prayers.
Thank you to all who contributed monetarily to my campaign, took time to write a Letter to the Editor of support, all who allowed me to place a sign in your yard or fence. Thank you to all who called, texted, emailed or sent a message offering words of support and encouragement. Thank you to all who walked neighborhoods, knocked on doors, and handed out flyers. Thank you to my drivers, who drove me around District 2. Thank you to Trey Ramos, my campaign consultant, for your help and expert advice.
Throughout the campaign, I felt the hand of God, “La Mano de Dios”, carrying me forward. I pray for His wisdom to continue to guide me in making wise decisions for our students, teachers, staff, and administrators in VISD. The priorities are better facilities, higher pay, and much needed support staff to help our students.
Dr. Estella P. De Los Santos, VISD District 2 Representative, Victoria
