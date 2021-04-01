Editor, the Advocate:
As an alumna of Stroman High School and a current VISD educator, I am excited to support Dr. Estella De Los Santos in the upcoming VISD School Board election. I think she is a natural as a school board member. She is dedicated, level-headed and works well with a wide variety of people. She takes the time to research and fully understand the issues at hand.
Dr. De Los Santos will bring energy to school issues. VISD schools are a topic that she is truly enthusiastic about. Her educational background and community service efforts are just a few examples of her devoted interest in the education of our children as well as the concerns of our educators. Dr. De Los Santos will promote education for all students from different backgrounds to prepare them to enter higher education or be trained to be productive citizens in the community.
Dr. De Los Santos will be open and willing to listen to input from a variety of sources if she is elected. This approach will put forth fair, intelligent, solid decisions on the school board. For all of these reasons, I hope that you will join me in giving Dr. De Los Santos your vote in the upcoming election to serve on the VISD Board of Trustees for District 2 and all of VISD.
Doris N. Prince, Victoria
