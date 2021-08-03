Editor, the Advocate:
I was so happy to read your article about Dr. Riedel in the Sunday, Aug. 1 paper. He was my parents’ doctor and my doctor for many years.
We first met Dr. Riedel in 1967 when he cared for my grandmother. Through the years, we would see him in the hospital or on the street. He always had a smile and a kind word.
In 1985, he became our family doctor and saved my father’s life on several occasions. The same applies to my mother; both parents lived to advanced ages. He always made my parents feel as if they were the most important people in the world. His great love for his patients and his fellow man in general is so evident in his interaction with his patients and fellow professionals.
Perhaps Dr. Riedel’s greatest blessing was in helping save my life when I suffered a debilitating stroke at the age of 42. He knew exactly what to do to keep the damage from progressing to the point I was cognitively impaired, and he knew what to do and say to help me through the early days of rehab. I can safely say that without the knowledgeable and compassionate care that Dr. Riedel gave me, I would not be an active college professor today at age 66.
There are very few doctors of Dr. Riedel’s ilk in the medical profession today. I was blessed to have him as my doctor and am still blessed to call him my friend. May God bless him richly as he celebrates this birthday and many more to come.
Edward Walker, Edmond, Oklah.
