I was fascinated to read Frank Fishar’s story about his experiences surviving the polio pandemic in the 1950s. Thanks to my local newspaper, the Victoria Advocate, I was able to get new, historical perspective on COVID-19.

According to Fishar’s column, 1952 was the worst year of the polio pandemic with 57,879 cases nationwide and 3,145 in Texas or .038% of the state population (4/100s of one percent). The death rate was 5.4%. At the time I’m writing this, we have 10,230 known COVID-19 cases in Texas, which represents .034% of the population. So, a similar infection rate. Now a month into COVID-19 in Texas, the death rate is about 1.9%. The 1952 polio pandemic death rate was almost three times as high at about 5.4%. Of course, the 5.4% statistic does not include the many who suffered from polio who had (or have) serious long-term health issues, while those who do not die from COVID-19 usually make a full recovery. I know that the numbers are imperfect and evolving, but I think that this point is reliable: As bad as things are today, lessons from the past teach us that hard times do, indeed, pass.

While we are undeniably in the “crisis of a lifetime” for many of us, it is reassuring to hear from someone like Mr. Fishar who suffered, survived and thrived through an earlier, deadly pandemic.

Jesse Pisors, Victoria

