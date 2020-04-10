Editor, the Advocate:
I was fascinated to read Frank Fishar’s story about his experiences surviving the polio pandemic in the 1950s. Thanks to my local newspaper, the Victoria Advocate, I was able to get new, historical perspective on COVID-19.
According to Fishar’s column, 1952 was the worst year of the polio pandemic with 57,879 cases nationwide and 3,145 in Texas or .038% of the state population (4/100s of one percent). The death rate was 5.4%. At the time I’m writing this, we have 10,230 known COVID-19 cases in Texas, which represents .034% of the population. So, a similar infection rate. Now a month into COVID-19 in Texas, the death rate is about 1.9%. The 1952 polio pandemic death rate was almost three times as high at about 5.4%. Of course, the 5.4% statistic does not include the many who suffered from polio who had (or have) serious long-term health issues, while those who do not die from COVID-19 usually make a full recovery. I know that the numbers are imperfect and evolving, but I think that this point is reliable: As bad as things are today, lessons from the past teach us that hard times do, indeed, pass.
While we are undeniably in the “crisis of a lifetime” for many of us, it is reassuring to hear from someone like Mr. Fishar who suffered, survived and thrived through an earlier, deadly pandemic.
Jesse Pisors, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.