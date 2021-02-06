Editor, the Advocate:
I voted for Michael Cloud and I voted for Donald Trump. I am very disappointed in both. Although Trump was the worst of all the Republicans running for the 2016 nomination, I preferred him over Clinton or Biden.
It turns out that even his harshest critics underestimated how unstable and dangerous he was. Trump world is simple. Total loyalty to him is everything. Anything less is unforgivable.
It’s a personality cult comparable to similar infamous, charismatic bad boys like Joseph Smith, Rasputin, Stalin, Mao Zedong, Jim Jones, David Koresh and Warren Steed Jeffs.
Michael Cloud and some of his evangelical, “Prosperity Gospel” Christian backers fell in line with many of their Christian Nationalist and Christian Right brethren in their blind allegiance to Trump, only to be exploited by Trump for his own ends. He actually shares none of their core values and likely disdains them. Trump is first of all, a master promoter, a reality-show con man, telling people what they want to hear, as a charismatic, populist demagogue. The Christian Right “sold their souls” for a seat at the table of government power. Some even claimed that Trump was divinely chosen to lead our nation to righteousness. Ignoring of course, his Olympic level promiscuity and degradation of women, his serial lying, his public bullying and abuse of power, while he praises the world’s tyrants. We all saw first-hand Trump test Mike Pence’s loyalty by ordering him to violate the law and not count electoral votes. We also saw Trump attempt to bully the Secretary of State of Georgia into “finding” 11,780 votes for him. In effect, “stealing the election” in Georgia from Biden.
The desperate language in his speech on Jan. 6, about how the election was stolen from him, clearly incited the attack on the Capitol a few hours later.
Remember the Apostle Paul’s “Fruits of the Spirit”: Love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Trump has none of them. Remember Paul’s listing of “Works of the Flesh”: sexual immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, envy, drunkenness, orgies Trump has all of them. Well, maybe not drunkenness or sorcery but remove those and you have an outline of his biography.
The hypocrisy of the Christian Right is beyond measure. They need a “come to Jesus” meeting.
Rick Collie, Victoria
