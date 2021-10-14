Editor, the Advocate:
In our commitment to community health and preventative care, Cuero Regional Hospital held our annual drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 11th at Cuero Regional Hospital, as well as one in Yorktown on Oct. 7th. A record turnout for the event each day resulted in 236 individuals from DeWitt County and the surrounding counties receiving their flu shots. These drives would not have been possible without the leadership of our volunteers, including staff from Cuero Home Health, Yorktown Medical Clinic and Cuero Regional Hospital assisting with paperwork and administering the flu shots.
The flu shots were conveniently administered to those in the comfort of their vehicle in the front parking lot of Cuero Regional Hospital, as well as at the Lutheran Church in Yorktown. We were thrilled to offer flu shots and happy to see so many being proactive with their health. We are seeing flu cases year round and encourage you to take action to get the flu vaccine. If you were unable to attend, please visit one of our Cuero Family Clinics to have them administer the flu shot. Clinics offering flu shots are Cuero Medical Clinic, Parkside Family Clinic, Goliad Family Practice, Yorktown Medical Clinic and Kenedy Family Practice. If you have questions on the flu vaccine, please visit www.WhyVaxNow.com.
Keisha Whitman, Cuero Regional Hospital, Cuero
