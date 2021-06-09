Editor, the Advocate:
On July 3rd, Victoria will elect a new city council representative from District 3. While I applaud all of those who have put their name in the race to serve Victoria, I without doubt, am proud to support Duane Crocker. I have had the privilege of working with Duane for many years side by side in official and private capacities. He is a rock-solid husband, dad and professional. His vision, dedication, wisdom and passion to serve is incredible.
Our community needs leaders who are willing to do the right thing and make the hard decisions regardless of whether it’s popular or not. This takes an individual who is grounded in common sense, humility and with the extensive experience to make decisions that are fair, value added and ensure short- and long-term decisions are consistent. Duane Crocker is that individual. He is an honest, fair, experienced and dedicated team player.
Please vote in the upcoming July 3rd election and I urge you to support Duane Crocker for City Council District 3.
Robby Burdge, Victoria
