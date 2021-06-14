Editor, the Advocate:
I support Duane Crocker for the position of District 3 City Council. Our community is wildly fortunate to have five candidates who deeply care about our city. Voters must look beyond the fact that they are all good men who have their hearts in the right place. This is not a popularity contest. Voters must discern which candidate is the most qualified and best equipped to get right to work.
Duane is practical, level-headed, and a problem solver. He is forward thinking and will make strategic decisions that benefit Victoria. “Lawyer” is not always a dirty word, as some may lead you to believe. The skills that have earned Duane a highly respected reputation in the legal community absolutely translate to his effectiveness on Council. Duane is detail oriented, analytical, creative, inquisitive, a skilled researcher, and possesses sound judgement.
A member of our City Council does not need prior experience in the minutia of the daily operations of the City’s various departments. That is the role of our City Manager and department heads. Council members, representing the interests of their constituents, make decisions at the highest level of city government utilizing the skills I mentioned above.
If you think our city needs a brighter future, it will take a Council that is full of members who are already equipped and don’t need a honeymoon period or time for a steep learning curve. Duane Crocker possesses the background and skill set to hit the ground running.
Cally Coleman Fromme, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.