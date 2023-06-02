Editor, the Advocate:
Over the years I have submitted my feelings about the Duck Pond being such a eyesore since 2018.
I now feel I must commend the Victoria Advocate, the City Council, Victoria Parks & Recreation and Lester Contracting for taking on the project successfully.
It is really looking great and citizens will enjoy it for decades to come. Our young and old lovers will soon have a nice romantic place to visit and our kids can once again feed the ducks.
Looking good, y'all. Now someone needs to name it.
Big Thumbs Up.
Tommy Tucker, Victoria