Editor, the Advocate:
Since the 1980s, Victorians have loved the Duck Pond and Gazebo in Riverside Park! But what NO ONE knows is that Nylece Ann Putnam designed and laid out those wonderful landmarks in 1982. She was a draftsman/designer for Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, the city of Victoria’s contracted engineering firm. Nylece was given complete control over the design and, considering the high rate of citizen approvals over the next four decades, did her usual excellent job!
Among her varied and superb artistic talents, Nylece was enthusiastically involved with local theatre in Victoria. Her debut in this genre came as a result of homeschooling our children, when she starred as Tevye’s wife Golde in the Victoria Summer Musical Repertory Company’s 1995 production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
From there, Nylece (and our children) continued in theater arts through 2007 with FFC Productions, the fine arts program at Faith Family Church, where they participated in as many as three three-act plays per year, with several performances each before audiences of up to three thousand people. In all, Nylece exhibited her incredibly varied talents in no less than twenty-one stage and televised productions and taught our children and others to speak before large audiences, to act, sing, dance, and coached them in other talents that have served them so well in their careers.
Additionally, this indefatigable and almost indescribably talented woman took teams of area students to towns and villages throughout Mexico, Central and South America, South Africa, Botswana, and others for many years.
She and our children lived one summer in Belize, where, at the request of a personal advisor to the President, Nylece was introduced to a group of indigenous Mayan girls, whom she then taught, over the course of several weeks, the lost cultural art of casting clay pottery.
Eventually Nylece took our children to over 20 states and 19 countries on five continents. They did “study abroad” beginning in elementary grades.
Sadly, Nylece passed away at our home on Dec. 5, after a long illness. We had been married 40 years. I recently presented the city manager with a signed and dated framed copy of her original 1982 design concept drawing of the Duck Pond. After the hurricane damage there were renovations to the design, but the original was Nylece’s concept.
Perhaps the City might consider naming it after her: “The Nylece Putnam Memorial Duck Pond.”
Russell Putnam, Victoria